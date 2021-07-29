Maeven Angel Fraley

Maeven Angel Fraley, one day old, was born and passed into eternal life on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY. She is survived by her father: Timothy Ethan Dawson Fraley and mother; Cassidy Hall. She is also survived by paternal grandfather: Tim (Tonya) Fraley of Haddix, KY, and paternal grandmother: Carmie Sue (Nicholas) Dawson of Lexington, KY. – Her maternal grandparents: Derrick and Frances Hall of Lexington, KY.- Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 11:00, am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Bellamy officiating.-Burial in Haddix Cemetery, Haddix, KY.- Visitation will begin on Thursday at 10:00 am until the time of service. -Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

