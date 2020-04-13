Magilene Hudson

Magilene Childers-Hudson, age 62, of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY. -She was born on September 8, 1957, at Athol, KY. -She was preceded in death by her mother: Amanda (Hensley) Watkins and stepfather: Raymond Watkins.-Her father: Edgar Childers.-She was also preceded in death by one son: Kenneth Ray Hudson.-Two sisters: Phyllis Jean Campbell and Lelia Spilker.-A special friend: Johnnie McQuinn.-She is survived by one special daughter: Nikki McQuinn of Stanton, KY.-Six sisters: Anna (Bob) Helvey of Jackson, KY.-Doris Richardson of Indianapolis, IN-Maxine (Clyde) Howard of Jackson, KY-Brenda Salyers of Jackson, KY-Vicky (John) Hollan of Jackson, KY.-Marilyn (J.L.) Smith of Jackson, KY.-Three brothers: David Childers of Jackson, KY.-John W. Childers of Walton, KY.-Ray (Lisa) Watkins of Jackson, KY.-She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.-Due to the COVID-19 and following CDC guidelines, a private visitation and private graveside service will be held at the Jackson Cemetery with Archie Combs officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements: Pallbearers: Nephews; In lieu of flowers, donations requested be made to local SHOP WITH A COP.-A public memorial will be held at a later date.
