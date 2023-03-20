The Breathitt County Bobcats (18-10) started out strong at the start against the Louisville Male Bulldogs (26-10) in the opening round of the boy’s KHSAA State Basketball Tournament, but from there it was all Male, outscoring the Bobcats 43-10 to end the first half. Male led 54-27 at halftime, and their hot shooting from behind the three-point arc allowed them to extend the lead to 71-40 after three quarters of play. Male would go on to win the game 94-59.
Male set a state tournament record connecting on 15 three-pointers in the contest, breaking the previous record of 14 set by Mason County in 2003.
The Bulldogs would fall to Frederick Douglass in the quarterfinals, 54-58.
Breathitt County 14-13-13-19 = 59
Male 20-34-17-23 = 94
Breathitt County
Christian Collins 6 points 7 rebounds
Luke Bellamy 16 points 5 rebounds 2 assists
Bryce Hoskins 9 points 2 rebounds 4 assists
Austin Sperry 10 points 6 rebounds 3 assists
Jaxon Hamilton 3 points
Braxton Terry 2 points 1 rebound
Caden Turner 2 points 1 rebound 1 assist
Isaac Bellamy 4 points 1 rebound 2 assists
Louisville Male (Top Scorers)
Cole Edelen 17 points 3 rebounds 6 assists
Demetris White 15 points 5 rebounds 1 assist
Jack Edelen 15 points 4 rebounds 5 assists
Max Gainey 10 points 2 assists
Jayson Gasaway 12 points 3 rebounds
Jared Jordan 7 points 1 rebound
(Photo by KHSAA)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.