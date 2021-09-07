Malvery Neace Fugate, age 69, of Lost Creek, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, at the residence of her sister in Lost Creek, Kentucky.
Malvery was born June 26, 1952 to the late Luther and Polly Ann Fugate Neace. She was a Homemaker.
Malvery is survived by one Daughter; Melinda(Alan) Fugate of Blackey, Kentucky, one Son; Michael Paul(Kathern) Fugate of Combs, Kentucky, two Sisters; Sarah Banks of Lost Creek, Kentucky, Bonnie(Fred) Williams of Lost Creek, Kentucky, three Grandchildren; Reece Fugate, Blake Fugate, Shadey Fugate, and a host of Nieces, Nephews, other Family and Friends to mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Luther and Polly Ann Fugate Neace, Son; Donald Keith Fugate, Daughter; Dianne Fugate, Brothers; Ambruse, Taylor, David, Roger, Sisters; Carol Lee Combs, Ethel Neace, Angel Neace.
Funeral Services will be held as Graveside Service on Wednesday September 8, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. at the Neace - Noble Cemetery in Lost Creek, Kentucky with Kenneth Noble officiating and Family and Friends serving as Pallbearers.
