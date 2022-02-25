On Thursday, a suspect was spotted on surveillance video near Dexter’s Mini Mart located on KY-30 approximately eleven miles outside of Jackson in Breathitt County.
The unidentified male appeared to be armed and wearing a deputy’s shirt while looking into the business and making his way to the nearby home.
Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollon says the man has since been identified as Charles E. Holland of Pine Top, Kentucky. The sheriff stated the man was armed and wearing a deputy’s tee shirt, but he was not affiliated with any police agency.
Holland was charged with criminal trespass second degree for passing through a fenced access gate, making his way onto the victim’s porch and began to beat on the door. He was located, arrested, and taken to the Perry County Regional Jail, but has since been transferred to the Leslie County Jail.
Sheriff Hollon stated that he and his office take cases such as this one very seriously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.