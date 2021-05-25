Police alerted to parking lot beside county attorney’s office
About mid-day yesterday the police were alerted to a suspicious, white male acting erratically and believed to be under the influence of something in the parking lot between the County Attorney’s office and the Extension Office. Police were dispatched to the scene to investigate the matter.
We talked to Police Chief, Brain Haddix about it. He told the Times-Voice, “When officers arrived it was apparent the suspect was on some substance which it appeared, to my officers, to be meth. Upon further investigation, it was determined he had open and oozing sores all over his body.”
We asked the Police Chief whether the pictured suspect was transported to jail. “You know, these days, the jail turns away housing people who are suffering from conditions like this especially where they appear to be in acute and immediate medical distress."
Chief Haddix went on to explain, "They aren’t equipped to handle or house inmates in acute and immediate medical distress. We transported him to the hospital for treatment."
"We do appreciate the citizen who called this in and gave us the ‘head’s up.’ Who knows what disaster this concerned citizen's intervention may have prevented?”
