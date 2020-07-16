Man Pronounced Dead in Surface Mining Incident
Incident occurred in the Saldee community of Breathitt County
According to a story which first broke on WYMT, a 41-year old man from West Virginia was pronounced dead, Thursday, June 7, 2020. The event occurred in the Saldee community in Breathitt County.
According to a news story on WYMT, the man was operating a piece of equipment of which he lost control. He ended up driving the vehicle over an embankment. Dale Cassel, Jr. was thrown from the vehicle.
The county coroner was dispatched to the scene. Upon his arrival, he pronounced Cassel “dead” right at the scene of the event. Dale Cassel, Jr., at the time of his death, was 41-years old.
The Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of the man who was from Glen Morgan, W.Va. Trooper Jeremy Moore is in charge of the investigation of this incident.
Trooper Moore is an experienced sergeant with the Kentucky State Police. He is highly skilled in conducting criminal investigations in and amongst many other areas where he has received heightened training.
Anyone believing they have pertinent information regarding the event which occurred off KY-1098, southeast of Jackson, is encouraged to contact Jeremy Moore at Kentucky State Police headquarters.
