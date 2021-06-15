Man Suspected of Frequenting our Area Facing a Lifetime in Prison

Charles Hamilton held in Three Forks
A man known to frequent the haunts of our county, Charles Hamilton, was arrested and is presently incarcerated at Three Forks Regional Jail. Hamilton, who has been listed as anywhere from 41 to 44-years old, is facing serious charges.
According to the booking information found online, Hamilton is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), 2nd or greater offense; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense in an amount under 2 grams of methamphetamine; tampering with physical evidence; and the commonwealth is seeking to have him found to be a “persistent felony offender.” For the reasons below explained, these charges are very significant and rendered even more so should he be determined to be a “persistent felony offender.”
According to KRS §218A.1412(1)(d), a person trafficking in a controlled substance, when the substance is any quantity of heroin, has committed a Class B felony where it is the person's 2nd or subsequent offense. Online research discloses the imposed penalty, upon a conviction of a Class B felony in Kentucky, is between ten (10) and twenty (20) years imprisonment.
According to KRS §218A.1412(1)(b), a person trafficking in a controlled substance when the substance is less than 2 grams of methamphetamine, and it a conviction would constitute the alleged offender’s 2nd or subsequent offense, has committed (according to (3)(b) of the same statute) a Class C felony. Online research discloses a conviction of a Class C felony in Kentucky carries a possible sentence of incarceration of between five (5) and ten (10) years.
According to KRS §524.100(1)(a)(b), a person is guilty of tampering with physical evidence when, believing an official proceeding is pending or may be instituted, he destroys, mutilates, conceals, removes or alters physical evidence which he believes is about to be produced or used in the official proceeding with intent to impair its verity or availability in the official proceeding or fabricates physical evidence with intent it be introduced in the official proceeding or offers any physical evidence knowing it to be fabricated or altered. According to §524.100(2) tampering with physical evidence is a Class D felony. People convicted of Class D felonies in Kentucky face incarceration between one (1) and five (5) years according to information the newspaper accessed on line.
All of the above is plenty bad. Standing alone, the defendant is looking at plenty of jail exposure. The kicker in this scenario and that which makes all of the above infinitely worse is being designated a “persistent felony offender.” Should it be legally established, the sentencing range becomes much, much worse.
According to KRS §532.080(6)(a) a person found to be a persistent felony offender in the first degree shall be sentenced to an indeterminate term of imprisonment, the maximum of which shall not be less than twenty (20) years nor more than fifty (50) years for a Class B felony. Under (6)(b) of the same statute, for a class C or D felony, which encompasses the remaining two charges dealing with the meth and the tampering, the defendant shall be sentenced to an indeterminate term of imprisonment, the maximum of which shall not be less than ten (10) years nor more than twenty (20) years.
Needless to say, these offenses are serious. Mr. Hamilton faces a lifetime’s worth of imprisonment, should he be convicted of all the charges and determined a “persistent felony offender.”
People are reminded one charged with an offense is presumed to be innocent until such time as he or she either pleads guilty to the offense, or, upon a plea of not guilty, a jury of his or her peers can be sworn and impaneled and the matter tried until a verdict is reached. Proof of the commission to support conviction has to be beyond a reasonable doubt and the accused is entitled, by law, to be presumed innocent of any charges until such time as the matter can be joined for trial and the accused is afforded an opportunity to confront the government’s case.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.