Marcia Blanton

Marcia Lee Spencer Blanton, age 72, of Beattyville, KY passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY.-She was born April 3, 1948, in Lee County, KY, and was the daughter of the late Orvis and Bonnie Sue Banks Spencer.-She was preceded in death by her husband: William Blanton.-One daughter: Cassandra Janel Watts.-One sister: Cora Winston Moore.- Two brothers: Garrett Monroe Spencer and John Lewis Spencer.-Survivors are two sons: William S. Blanton and Devin Lee Blanton of Beattyville, KY.-One sister: Vera Sue Deaton of Beattyville, KY.-One brother: Orvis Spencer, Jr of Beattyville, KY.-Two grandchildren: Devona Madison Watts and William Garrett Blanton.-She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Tim Charlton officiating.-Burial in the Arnold Cemetery, Abner Flat Road, Vada, KY.-Visitation will begin on Saturday at 10:00 am until time of service at Noon.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan unveiled
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- KCEOC Awarded $25,000 Grant From PNC Foundation To Address COVID-19 Impact
- Attention: Jackson County Public Library Staff Tests Positive for Covid 19
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 Contact Tracing
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Breathitt County Local Reindeer Destined for the Big-Time
- Who Loves You Erie! Apparently not Donald Trump…
- Mountain Lion terrorizes our mountain home...
- How the top-ten in the 2A classification fared this past weekend
- Outbreak at Nim Henson
- Long narrows list to 3
- Weekly Associated Press High School Football Poll
- California Inmate Confesses to Murder
- Weekly Covid Report for Breathitt County (October 23, 2020)
- Shouting from the Mountain-Top...judicial races
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.