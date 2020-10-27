Marcia Blanton

Marcia Lee Spencer Blanton, age 72, of Beattyville, KY passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY.-She was born April 3, 1948, in Lee County, KY, and was the daughter of the late Orvis and Bonnie Sue Banks Spencer.-She was preceded in death by her husband: William Blanton.-One daughter: Cassandra Janel Watts.-One sister: Cora Winston Moore.- Two brothers: Garrett Monroe Spencer and John Lewis Spencer.-Survivors are two sons: William S. Blanton and Devin Lee Blanton of Beattyville, KY.-One sister: Vera Sue Deaton of Beattyville, KY.-One brother: Orvis Spencer, Jr of Beattyville, KY.-Two grandchildren: Devona Madison Watts and William Garrett Blanton.-She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Tim Charlton officiating.-Burial in the Arnold Cemetery, Abner Flat Road, Vada, KY.-Visitation will begin on Saturday at 10:00 am until time of service at Noon.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.

To plant a tree in memory of Marcia Blanton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you