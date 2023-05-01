Margaret Irene Thomas, age 57, of Barwick, KY passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023 due to an auto accident in Chavies, KY. She was born February 1, 1966 in Hazard, KY. She was preceded in death by her father: Ova Baker. Her stepfather: McKinley Fugate and her sister: Virginia Baker. She is survived by her mother: Sallie Belle Stidham Fugate of Barwick, KY. Her husband: Jefferson Thomas of Barwick, KY. Her daughters: Angela Thomas and Gena Margaret Thomas of OH. Son: Raymond Jeffery Thomas of OH. Granddaughter: MiKenna Neace. Sisters: Susie Noble, Violet White, Christine White, all of Barwick, KY and Alice Caudill of Booneville, KY. Brothers: Joseph Baker, Lloyd Baker, Wayne Baker, all of Barwick, KY. Special nephews: Michael Baker, Austin Noble and Kyle Baker. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Bowlings Creek Church of Christ at Altro, KY with Chris Turner officiating. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.