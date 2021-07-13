Margaret Sandlin

Margaret Sandlin, age 79, of Buckhorn, KY passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Buckhorn, KY.-She was born November 13, 1941, in Perry County, KY, and was the daughter of the late Farmer and Letty Bell Noble Davidson. She was preceded in death by her husband: Edgar Sandlin.- Sisters; Stella Lewis, Dott Smith, Carlie Gambill, Lillie Stokley, Louise Wallace, Dorothy Stamper.-Her brother: Floyd Davidson.-She is survived by her daughter: Charolette Sandlin of Buckhorn, KY.-Her sons: Edgar Jr. (Coleen) Sandlin and James Farmer (Beverly) Sandlin of Buckhorn, KY.- Her sister: Mary Stidham of Georgetown, KY.- Grandchildren: Eric, Morgan, Howard, Lee, Bella Sandlin and special grandson: Edgar J. Sandlin.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Albert Little officiating.-Burial in the Government Cemetery at Buckhorn, KY.- Visitation will be Thursday beginning at Noon until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Sandlin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

