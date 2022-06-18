The Breathitt County Board of Education met recently, and it was announced that Marie Roberts-Caney is now scheduled to close its doors on January 1, 2023.
“This date is dependent upon the completion of Breathitt Elementary School which is expected to be completed by that time. If it is not fully completed, then of course that date will be extended. This call came from the Kentucky Department of Education, as no one wants a new school sitting for nine months unoccupied. The preschool through second grades will be attending Breathitt Elementary School and the third through sixth grades will be attending Sebastian Elementary School. Depending on the enrollment numbers, the preschool through second grades at Sebastian Elementary School will join the Marie Roberts-Caney students at Breathitt Elementary School as well,” explained Breathitt County School Board Member Anna Morris.
The Marie Roberts-Caney students will transition to their new home (Breathitt Elementary School) after the 2022 Christmas Break.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.