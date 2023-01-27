Mark Daniel Johnson, age 62, of Big Branch Road, Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at his residence. He was born June 15, 1960 at Hazard, KY and was the son of the late Roy and Ruth Stevens Johnson. He was preceded also in death by his special friend: Jessica Getson. His brothers: Eddie Johnson, Larry Johnson and Johnny Ray Gross. He is survived by his sister: Jeannie (Robert) Fugate of Jackson, KY and his brother: Timothy (Judy) Johnson of Tippecanoe, IN. He is also survived by a host of friends on Big Branch Road, Jackson, KY and a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Steve Kilborn officiating. Visitation will begin at Noon until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
