Mark Devon Deaton, age 56, of Beattyville, KY passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, in Beattyville.-He was born October 25, 1963, in Ft. Thomas, KY and was the son of the late Devon and Rose Riggs Deaton.-He was also preceded in death by his wife: Lisa Deaton. One sister: Judy Louise Deaton.-One son: Justin Devon Deaton.-He is survived by one daughter: Deanna (Phillip) Lane of Stanton, KY; One son: Marcus (Kendra) Deaton of Beattyville, KY.-One sister: Janis Harvey of Beattyville, KY.-Two grandchildren: Sydnie Deaton and Bentley Deaton.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Buddy Johnson officiating.-Burial in the Deaton Family Cemetery at Beattyville, KY.-Visitation will begin on Saturday at 11:00 am until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
