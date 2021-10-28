Marlene Napier Neace

Marlene Kaye Napier Neace, age 60, of Canoe, Kentucky, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, at her residence.
Marlene was born on December 2, 1960 to the late Arnett Napier and Josephine Barnett Napier. She attended Riverside School and was a Member of Drushal Memorial Church.
Marlene is survived by her Mother; Josephine Barnett Napier, Two Sons; Jeremy Wade Neace of Jackson, Kentucky, Justin Pearle(Jessica) Neace of Jackson, Kentucky, Grandchildren; Carson Scott, Brinsley Faye, Jerrica Leigh, Jacob Dylan, Jonathon Edward, Sisters; Joyce Mullins, Janet(Chuck) Stevens, Janelle(Doug) Fugate, and Special Friend; Jamie Vires.
Marlene was preceded in death by her Father; Arnett Napier and Twin Sister; Darlene Faye Combs.
Memorial Services for Marlene will be held at a later date.
