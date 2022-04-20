Marshall Wayne Earley, 67, passed away at his home in Jackson, Kentucky on Saturday, April 16, 2022. He was born February 4, 1955 in Lenoir, NC, the son and youngest child of the late Coy and Virle Lane Earley. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Harold C. Earley.
Wayne grew up in Hudson, NC and graduated from Hudson High School in 1973.
He played football, basketball, and baseball, and was involved in numerous clubs. His many honors and accomplishments culminated in being president of the student body during his senior year. He graduated from Carson-Newman College in 1977 having majored in Psychology with a minor in Religion. He received the Algernon Sydney Sullivan award, the highest award the university bestows. For several years he worked with children and youth in Christian camps; then he worked several years as a financial advisor. For the last 15 years, he was employed by Tractor Supply Company in Kentucky with positions in sales and management. He recently began working part time as a consultant in several of their stores in eastern Kentucky. He loved his Savior Jesus Christ, outdoor adventures, taking care of his horses, spending time with his son, and family gatherings.
Those left to cherish the memory of Wayne Earley are his son Jason and daughter-in-law Hannah of Nashville, TN; five sisters: Emma Tuttle of Hudson; Mary Watson and husband Brad of Charlotte; Reba Austin and husband Steve of Lenoir; Nancy Palmer and husband Larry of Little River, SC; and Karen Adams of Asheville; and one brother, Howard Earley and wife Judy of Leicester, NC; and one sister-in-law, Rachel Earley of Connelly Springs. He also had many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Heritage Funeral Home in Valdese, NC on Saturday, April 23, at 2:00 pm. officiated by Rev. Steven D. Austin. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1:00 pm. The family will have a private committal service at a later date at Mountain Grove Baptist Church in the Baton community.
An online guest book is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com.
