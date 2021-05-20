Marshann Hensley age 57 of Austin, Indiana, departed this earthly life Monday, May 17, 2021 at St. Thomas DeKalb Hospital in Smithville, Tennessee.
Marshann was born on June 6, 1963 to Paul Ray Hensley Sr. of Austin, Indiana and Molly Watkins Hensley of Michigan. She was a former Construction Worker.
Marshann is survived by her father, Paul Ray Hensley Sr. of Austin, Indiana, and her mother Molly Watkins Hensley of Michigan, one sister; Lisa Burton of Stanton, Kentucky, a special pet; Scotty, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Marshann was preceded in death by one sister, Sherry Young.
Funeral Services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 1:00 PM on Sunday May 23, 2021 with Calvin Ray Spicer officiating. Marshann will be laid to rest in the Hensley- Angel Cemetery at Athol, Kentucky with Paul Hensley, Jeffrey Babcock, Dakota Borton, Rich Shagena, Justin Hensley and Jimmy Wayne Hensley serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 6:00 PM on Saturday May 22, 2021.
COVID- 19 regulations are to be observed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.