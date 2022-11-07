Martha "Aunt Mar" Campbell, 81, Bonnyman passed away Sunday, November 6, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. She faithfully attended the Airport Gardens Baptist Church for many years. She enjoyed listening to gospel and country music. Most of all she loved spending time with her beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Jessie Campbell; her mother, Carrie Fugate Campbell; sister, Thelma Miller; brother, Lewis Campbell; nephews, Joseph Williams, Melvin Miller, Mark Ray; great nephew, Joshua Hobgood, great niece, Abby Hobgood. She is survived by daughter, Diane Kelley; sisters, Mary Ray, Lou Bush, Laura Smith (Gary), Dena Neace (Glenn), Neva Williams (Erwin), Patricia Woodhull (Alan); host of nephews and nieces. Visitation will be Thursday, November 10, 6:00 - 9:00 PM. Funeral will be Friday, November 11, 11:00 AM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with James Hamblin, Eldon Miller, Paul Richardson officiating. Burial in the Harvey Bend # 2 Cemetery at Hardshell. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
