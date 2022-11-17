Martha Henson Francis, age 78, of Jackson, Kentucky passed away Wednesday November 16, 2022 at her residence.
Martha was born on April 11, 1944 to the late James Monroe and Nannie Bell Fugate Henson.
Martha is survived by her Husband; Dewey Francis of Jackson, Kentucky, Three Daughters; Penny Francis of Jackson, Kentucky, Christinia(Neil) Gross of Jackson, Kentucky, Lois(Ron) Puffer of Jackson, Kentucky, One Son; Scotty Francis of Jackson, Kentucky, Two Sisters; Gora(Fred) Watts of Tennessee, Eliza(Logan) Francis of Tennessee, Four Grandsons; Justin(Ashley) Puffer, Shane Puffer, Wesley(Tiffany) Gross, Michael Scott Hollan, Five Great Grandchildren; Charlea Puffer, David Hollan, Gracie Mae Gross, Gracie Hollan, Aubree Hollan, and A Host of Nieces, Nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Martha was preceded in death by her Parents; James Monroe and Nannie Bell Fugate Henson, Sisters; Maxine Raleigh, Ruby White, Brothers; Kernie Henson, Dewey Henson, and Ray Henson.
Funeral Services for Martha Henson Francis will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Saturday November 19, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Kenneth Noble officiating. Martha will be laid to rest in the Francis-Roberts Cemetery at Lost Creek, Kentucky with Scotty Francis, Neil Gross, Wesley Gross, Justin Puffer, Shane Puffer, and Jeff Francis serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held at The Funeral Home on Friday November 18, 2022 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. with Special Singing on Friday at 7:00 P.M.
