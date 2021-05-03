Martha Jeanette Boggs, 45, Newport passed away Wednesday, April 28, at the St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood. She was preceded in death by her father, James Turner. She is survived by her mother, Margaret Turner; one son, John David Boggs; two brothers, James Allen Turner, Bryan Leon Smith; one sister, Joanna Turner; two grandchildren, Warren Boggs, Liberty Boggs. Funeral Saturday, May 1, 2:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Turner officiating. Burial in the Buck Herald Cemetery at Talbert. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Martha Boggs, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.