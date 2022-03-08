Martha Lapp Stoltzfus went home to her Shepherd and Savior on Tuesday, March 8, one month before her 90th birthday. She was born April 20, 1932 to David and Mary Kauffman Lapp in Lancaster County Pennsylvania. On May 8, 1953 she married the love her life, the late Wesley Abraham Stoltzfus and the two of them moved to Kentucky where they served together in the ministry of Bowlings Creek Mennonite Church. Surviving are her children Leta Fern (Gerald) Metzler, Verda Rose (Philip) Swartzentruber, Stephen Ray (Becky) Stoltzfus, David Allen (Lois) Stoltzfus, Daniel Adin (Diane) Stoltzfus, Iva Sue (Bill) Hooley, Twila Joy (Chuck) Jantzi, Carol Eileen (James) Riley and Lisa Lavonne (Keith) Miller; twenty three grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister, Ferne (Daniel) Bowman; sisters-in-law, Elsie Smoker, Verna Stoltzfus, Rhoda (Stoltzfus) Beiler and Gloria Stoltzfus. In addition to her husband, Wesley A. Stoltzfus, Martha was preceded in death by her siblings, John (Anna) Lapp, Benjamin (Florence) Lapp, Rachel (Paul) Mast, Phares, Elmer (Erma, Bernice) Lapp, Anna Mary (Paul) Yoder, Abner (Viola) Smoker, Esther (William) Chupp, Sylvan Smoker and Sadie (Norman) Yoder. Martha was a wonderful role model to many including her children and grandchildren. She lived her life and did much more than she thought possible. In addition to her role as wife, mother and grandmother she enjoyed flowers and trees, birds, reading and writing. She excelled in her role as preacher's wife, but after his death added Bible study leader, author of two books about life in Kentucky and weekly columnist for the Times-Voice. Visitation Thursday, March 10, 5:00 - 9:00 PM at the funeral home. Funeral Friday, March 11, 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Calvin Eash and Phil Swartzentruber officiating. Burial in the Amis Cemetery at Buckhorn.
