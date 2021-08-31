Martha Neace

Martha Neace, age 59, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-She was born on January 27, 1962, at Wolfcoal, KY, and was the daughter of the late Burley and Hallie Morris Neace.- She was preceded also in death by her sister: Maxine Robinson.-Her brother: Charles Neace.-Her niece: Shelia Renee Neace.-Her nephew: Richard David Robinson, Jr.- She is survived by sisters: Norma (Gary) Strong, Mary Johnson, and Bertha (Steve) Patton all of Jackson, KY.- Her brothers: Billy Joe (Ruby) Neace, Bobby Neace, Woodrow Neace, Paul Neace, and Wes Combs all of Jackson, KY.- Special nieces and nephews: Michael Robinson, Chris Strong, William Robinson, Paula Trent, Derrick Robinson, Burley Patton, B.J. Neace, Samantha Bush, Fred Steven Johnson, Shirley Stamper.-She is also survived by a host of great-nieces and nephews.-Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Kenneth Noble officiating.-Burial in Jackson Cemetery.- Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Masks requested to be worn due to COVID and lounges will be closed.

To plant a tree in memory of Martha Neace as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you