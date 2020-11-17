Martha Riley

Martha Sue Riley, age 72, of Longs Creek Road, Booneville, KY passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the Hazard ARH.-She was born October 27, 1948, at Jetts Creek, KY, and was the daughter of the late Walter and Lorene Gabbard Terry.-She was also preceded in death by one brother: Glenn Terry; Son in law: James Stamper.-She is survived by her husband: Billy Riley of Buckhorn, KY; Two daughters: Melinda (Randall) Stamper and Kellie Francis (Mark) of Buckhorn, KY. -Two sons: Billy Steven Riley of Buckhorn, KY.-Greg (Cindy) Terry of Hazard, KY.-One sister: Jean Noble of Jackson, KY; One brother: Marvin (Rita) Terry of McKee, KY.-Nine grandchildren: James (Jessica); Heather (Shane); Bobby, Amanda (Jay); Alexis, Ethan, Brayden, Abigail, Crawford;-Four great-grandchildren: Hailey, Raiden, Ryder, Lorelai.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Ricky Thompson and David Turner officiating.-Burial in the Riley-Stamper Cemetery, at Longs Creek, KY.-Visitation will begin on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
