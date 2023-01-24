Martha Sue Banks, age 73, of Walton, Kentucky formerly of Breathitt County passed away on Sunday January 22, 2023 at her residence in Walton, Kentucky.
Martha was born on March 8, 1949 to the late Kelly and Susan Costello Turner.
Martha is survived by One Son; Charles Anthony(Janice) Banks of Dry Ridge, Kentucky, Daughter; Dana Banks(Katherine) of Walton, Kentucky, Sister; Mary Watkins of Jackson, Kentucky, Two Grandsons; Dalton Banks and Larkin Moore, Two Granddaughters; Katelyn Marie Rose and Piper Moore, One Great Grandson; Brayden Beal, and a Host of Nieces, Nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services for Martha Sue Banks will be held on Sunday January 29, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Hime Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky with Pastor John Bunn officiating. Martha will be laid to rest in the Haddix Cemetery, Inc. with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday January 28, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M.
