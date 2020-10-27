Martha Turner

Martha Faye Jewell Turner, age 72, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, KY.-She was born February 3, 1948, at Ary, KY, and was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary Kathleen Haddix Jewell.-She was preceded in death by her husband: James Turner.-Her daughter: Kymberley Pahl.-She is survived by two daughters: Melissa Davis and Angela Richart of Jackson, KY.-Two sisters: Helen “Pasty” Strong and Kathy Partin-Jewell (Sherry) of IN.-Three brothers: Paul Jewell of Jackson, KY.-Ronnie Jewell of Cynthiana, KY and Johnny Jewell of IN.-Three grandchildren: Jeremy Richart, Chloe Richart, and Bethany Davis.-Three great-grandchildren: Addison Richart, Wilson James Richart, and Thompson Richart.-Gravesides services will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Tyra Cemetery, Jackson, KY with Armon Nichols officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.

