Martha Watts, age 65, of Pembroke, Kentucky, formerly of Breathitt County, passed away on Thursday August 24, 2023 at Christian Heights Nursing Home.
Martha was born on December 16, 1957 to the late Glennis and Cosetta Watts.
Martha is survived by Her Son; Shane Watts of Jackson, Kentucky, Brother; Wayne(Teresa) Watts of Jackson, Kentucky, and a Host of other Family and Friends to mourn her passing.
No Services are scheduled at this time.
