Marty Lynn Smith, 54, Booneville passed away Tuesday, April 5, at the Hazard Hospital. He was preceded in death by his father, Delbert Smith. He is survived by his mother, Annie Roberta Smith; son, M.J. Conrad; daughters, Kristin Conrad, Taylor Webster, Macey Jackson; brothers, Scott Smith (Becky), Rodney Smith (Tressie); sisters, Jaydine Stamper (Jr.), Kacey Smith; host of grandchildren; host of nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins and other family and friends. Funeral Saturday, April 9, 12:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Jamie Brunk officiating. Burial in the Courtland Cemetery at Buffalo.  Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

