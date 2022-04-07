Marty Lynn Smith, 54, Booneville passed away Tuesday, April 5, at the Hazard Hospital. He was preceded in death by his father, Delbert Smith. He is survived by his mother, Annie Roberta Smith; son, M.J. Conrad; daughters, Kristin Conrad, Taylor Webster, Macey Jackson; brothers, Scott Smith (Becky), Rodney Smith (Tressie); sisters, Jaydine Stamper (Jr.), Kacey Smith; host of grandchildren; host of nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins and other family and friends. Funeral Saturday, April 9, 12:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Jamie Brunk officiating. Burial in the Courtland Cemetery at Buffalo. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Apr 8
Visitation
Friday, April 8, 2022
7:00PM-10:00PM
7:00PM-10:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 9
Service
Saturday, April 9, 2022
1:00PM
1:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
