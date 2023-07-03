Marvin C. Reed, age 46, of Richmond, Kentucky passed away on Friday June 30, 2023 at UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.
Marvin was born on August 11, 1976 to the late Marvin and Linda Lindon Reed. Marvin was a Truck Driver and Volunteer deputy.
Marvin is survived by One Daughter; Lindsey(Michael) Bowman of Richmond, Kentucky, Two Sons; Nicholas Reed of Jackson, Kentucky, Adam Reed(Amanda Clemons) of Jackson, Kentucky, Two Grandchildren; Ava Bowman and Aiden Reed, Three Brothers; Lonnie(Brenda) Reed, Marvin Reed, and Myron Reed, Best Friend; Brant Noble, and A Host of Nieces, Nephews, other Loving Relatives and Friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services for Marvin C. Reed will be held on Wednesday July 5, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky with David McIntosh officiating. Marvin will be laid to rest in the Lindon Family Cemetery 1812 North Jackson, Kentucky with Family and Friends serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held at The Funeral Home on Wednesday July 5, 2023 from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M.
