Mary Bryant

Mary Thorpe Bryant, age 65, of Athol, KY passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at the Hazard ARH.-She was born March 29, 1955, at Athol, KY, and was the daughter of the late C.B. and Elizabeth Hollon Thorpe.- She was also preceded in death by her daughter: Virginia Bryant.-Son: Delmer Bryant.- Brothers: Roy Thorpe, Bob Hollon, and Frank Hollon.-She is survived by husband: Elmer Bryant of Athol, KY.- Daughters: Barbara Bryant and Phyllis Bryant of Athol, KY.- Sisters: Hazel Bryant and Darlene (David) McIntosh of Athol, KY.-Brothers: Parnell Roberts of Athol, KY and James (Teresa) Hollon of Beattyville, KY.- Granddaughter: Gemma Evans.-Special nieces: Hannah Hounshell and Halie Bryant.-Special nephew: Michael Hounshell.-She is also survived by a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Walter Turner officiating.-Burial in the Elmer Bryant Cemetery, Bryant’s Creek Road, Athol, KY.-Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 10:00 am.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Family and Friends.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Bryant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you