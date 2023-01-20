Mary Christine “Chris” Turner, 66 of Wattsburg, PA, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at home. She was born in Jackson, Kentucky, on January 11, 1957, a daughter of the late Elvira Large Hollan and Edward “Junior” Hollan.
Christine was born and raised in Jackson, Kentucky. She worked for 32 years at Cory Manor. She was a loving wife, amazing mother, and an affectionate nanny. To know her was to love her. Her bright smile will be missed by many, but her love will remain in our hearts forever.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Alonzo “AL, LG” Turner, her brothers Robert Lee Hollan, R. Douglas Hollan, Edward Hollan III, step-son, Alonzo Gene Turner; her son-in-law, Nathan Turben; and her daughter-in-law, April Farler;
Survivors include her bonus mom Sue Hollan, of Jackson, KY, 5 brothers, Charles Owen Hollan (Connie) of Jackson, KY, John O. Hollan (Vickie) of Jackson, KY, Bryce Dale Hollan, of Winchester, KY, Earnest Paul Hollan (Jackie) of Wooten, KY, Edwin Scott Hollan (Amy) of Jackson, KY, her 3 sisters Bonnie Louise Combs of Jackson, KY, Barbara Jean Fugate of Shelbyville, KY, Dolly Kathleen Hollan (Tim), of Winchester, KY, one son Christopher Ray Farler (Carol) of Jackson, KY, one Daughter Ina Louise Farler Turben of Union City, PA, 3 step-daughters, Wanda Rhoades (Darrell) of Summit, PA, Cheri Howard (Wayne), of Erie, PA, Jill Allsbrook (Riley) of Niceville, FL; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation Sunday, January 22,2023 4:00pm to 9:00pm. Funeral will be Monday, January 23, 2023 12:00pm at Watts Funeral Home chapel with Krouc Noble officiating, burial will take place at Jackson Cemetery Jackson, Kentucky.
Pallbearers:
Christopher Ray Farler
Bobby Ray Turben
Charles Owen Hollan
John O. Hollan
Bryce Dale Hollan
Earnest Paul Hollan
Edwin Scott Hollan
Steven Ray Combs
Logan Shane Combs
Brandon Baker
