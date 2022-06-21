Mary Francis Spicer, age 68, of Bowlings Creek Road, Altro, KY went home unexpectedly on Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Hazard ARH, Hazard, KY- She was born March 4, 1954, at Altro, KY, and was the daughter of the late Jesse and Ethel Deaton Spicer. Mary was a member of the Bowlings Creek Mennonite Church until she became disabled, then WLJC and sister Margaret became her church. Mary loved the old-time gospel songs. She loved her flowers, gardening, cooking, and puzzles but most of all her family and friends.
Mary was also preceded in death by two sisters: Sally Mae Turner and her precious baby sister: Audrey (Sissy) Spicer. Two nephews: Virgil Stamper Jr and Richard Lynn Deaton.-One great-nephew: Zachary Carson Turner and 3 great nieces: Jessica Turner, Ashley Highly, and Maddison James. Two brothers in law: Luther Deaton and Doug Neace.
She is survived by five sisters: Shirley Deaton, Austin, IN; Lula (Virgil) Stamper of Franklin, OH; Betty Spicer of Altro, KY; Georgia (Willard Jr.) Bernard of Franklin, OH, and Teresa Neace of Jackson, KY. Three brothers: Robert Lee (Mary Lou) Spicer; Jesse Jr. (Sally) Spicer, and Lindburg Spicer all of Altro, KY. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends to love and cherish her memory.
Funeral services (with special singing) will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Turner, Gary Riley, Calvin Eash, Ryan Spicer and Robbie Turner officiating.
Burial in the Turner-Spicer Cemetery, Bowlings Creek Road, Altro, KY.-Visitation will begin at 10:00 am on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Family and friends
