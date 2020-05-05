Mary Haddix, 79, passed away Friday, April 24 at the Owsley County Healthcare Center in Booneville. She was the widow of the late Frank Haddix and the daughter of the late Jess and Eunice Elliott. She was also preceded in death by infant son, Danny Haddix and stepdaughter, Linda Hays. She is survived by four sons, Mike Haddix, James Haddix, Terry Haddix, Scott Haddix; one daughter, Debbie Haddix Sedlarik; stepchildren, Jimmy Wayne Haddix, Ernest Frank "Corky" Haddix Jr., Connie Combs, Corina McKnight. two brothers, Ted Elliott, Curtis Elliott; one sister, Hazel Basham; host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

