Mary Jean Arrowood, age 74, of Auxier, KY and formerly of Breathitt County, KY passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021, at Auxier, KY.-She was born May 12, 1947, in Breathitt County, KY, and was the daughter of the late Elisha and Jalia Hall Gross.-She was also preceded in death by her sister: Lucinda Gross; -Her son in law: Jerry McIntosh. -She is survived by her husband: Johnnie Mack Arrowood of Auxier, KY.-Her daughters: Zelda McIntosh of Auxier, KY; Rebecca Cole of Canoe, KY and Jalia (Brian) Carter of Chavies, KY.- Her sisters: Aleen (Kenneth) Starnes and Arzola (James) Starnes of Grovetown, GA. -Alpha Norris of Richmond, IN;- Brothers: Willard (Carol) Gross of Jackson, KY; Paul (Tina) Gross of Cambridge City, IN.-Five grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.-She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members who will mourn her passing.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Eric Adkins officiating.-Burial in Gethsemane Gardens Cemetery, Prestonsburg, KY.-Visitation will begin on Friday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
