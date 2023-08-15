Mary King, 88, Jackson passed away Monday, August 14, at the Hazard Health and Rehab. She was the widow of the late James Thomas King and the daughter of the late Albert and Nellie Compton Meade. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Stephanie Sue King; and a brother, Charles Meade. Mary attended the First Methodist Church of Jackson. She was retired from the State of Kentucky Division of Family Services. Mary enjoyed canning and baking. She is survived by sons, Tildon Richard King (Linda), James Gregory King; grandchildren, Gregory Thomas (Megan), Denver Tildon (Charity), Shawn Richard (Kaira); ten great grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, August 18, 5:00 PM. Funeral will be Saturday, August 19, 10:00 AM with Danny and Alissa Speas officiating. Burial will follow in the King Cemetery at Meta. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
