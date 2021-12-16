Mary Lillie Brewer, age 82, of Newport, KY passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas, KY.-She was born January 21, 1939, in Breathitt County and was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Dora Combs.-She was preceded also in death by her husband: Walter Brewer. Sisters: Geneva Jackson and Ruthie Combs.-She is survived by one son: Stanley Brewer of Newport, KY.-One sister: Dottie Robinson of Winchester, KY.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Pat Turner officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Family Cemetery, Houston Road, Houston, KY.-Visitation will begin on Friday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID, cautionary measures are to be observed.
Deaton Funeral Home Jackson, KY
