Mary Lou Noble Francis, age 91, of Arcanum, Ohio, formerly of Breathitt County, passed away Saturday June 18, 2022 at her residence.
Mary Lou was born on August 1, 1930 to the late Luther and Carrie Noble.
Mary Lou is survived by Two Sons; Dale Wayne Francis, and Gary Lee(Pam) Francis, both of Ohio, One Sister; Betty Wilson of Ohio, Grandchildren; Jesse(Brandon) Reier of Ohio, Brian Francis of Ohio, Great Grandchildren; Jaden Reier, Bristol Reier, and Nariam Francis, and a Host of Nieces, Nephews, other loving relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her Husband; Larry Francis in 2018, Parents; Luther and Carrie Noble, Sisters; Opal Hall, Alma Gipson, Joyce Bartosik, Rheavon Smith, June Combs Cassels, Brothers; GV Noble, Frank Noble, Clay Noble, Arnett Noble,
Funeral Services for Mary Lou Noble Francis will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Wednesday June 22, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Ron Combs officiating. She will be laid to rest in Noble Cemetery #1 in Lost Creek, Kentucky with Family and Friends serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held at Watts Funeral Home on Wednesday June 22, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M.
