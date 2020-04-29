Mary Lou Robbins

Mary Lou Robbins, age 63, of Gays Creek, KY passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at her residence in Gays Creek. She was born May 6, 1956, at Watts, KY and was the daughter of the late Elliott Davidson and Betty Lou White Combs.-She was preceded in death by her husband: Harold Alexander Robbins and one brother: Phillip Wayne Combs.-She is survived by her daughters: Dixie Webb Robbins of Mitchell, IN.-Dorrie Robbins of Altro, KY; Devan Ann Robbins of Louisville, KY and Angela Robbins of Gays Creek, KY.-Two sons: Douglas Lee Robbins of Gays Creek, KY and Derrick Lee Robbins of Bedford, IN.- Three sisters: Patricia Combs of Altro, KY; Robin Clutter and Melinda Jones of OH.-Two brothers: Robert Combs of Altro, KY and George Davidson of Chavies, KY.- A host of grandchildren and other relatives survive.- Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mitchell Cemetery in Mitchell, IN.-Obituary courtesy of Deaton Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Robbins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

