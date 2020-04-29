Mary Lou Robbins, age 63, of Gays Creek, KY passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at her residence in Gays Creek. She was born May 6, 1956, at Watts, KY and was the daughter of the late Elliott Davidson and Betty Lou White Combs.-She was preceded in death by her husband: Harold Alexander Robbins and one brother: Phillip Wayne Combs.-She is survived by her daughters: Dixie Webb Robbins of Mitchell, IN.-Dorrie Robbins of Altro, KY; Devan Ann Robbins of Louisville, KY and Angela Robbins of Gays Creek, KY.-Two sons: Douglas Lee Robbins of Gays Creek, KY and Derrick Lee Robbins of Bedford, IN.- Three sisters: Patricia Combs of Altro, KY; Robin Clutter and Melinda Jones of OH.-Two brothers: Robert Combs of Altro, KY and George Davidson of Chavies, KY.- A host of grandchildren and other relatives survive.- Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mitchell Cemetery in Mitchell, IN.-Obituary courtesy of Deaton Funeral Home.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Public testing for coronavirus to be offered
- NO New Confirmed Cases of Covid-19 in Owsley County
- Seventh Death from COVID-19 Reported for Jackson County
- One New Confirmed Case in Jackson County (Total Cases = 58 as of 04/27/2020)
- Sixth COVID-19 Related Death reported in Jackson County: 57 total confirmed cases (04/25/2020)
- Good reporting is never free
- The Polio Pandemic Part I: First Half of the 20th Century
- Governor Beshear, Secretary Adams Issue Statements on June Election Procedures
- KCEOC Head Start to remain closed through end of school year
- Fifth Death from COVID-19 Reported in Jackson County
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- ATV accident claims life of Tiara Kinder Combs
- Reverend Leonard Leroy Wolfgang
- Tennessee bent on reopening...Is Bill Lee rushing in "...Where Angels Fear to Tread?"
- Tiara JoAnn Kinder Combs
- Editorial
- Donald Ray Burnett
- Kentucky Governor believes Kentucky may have plateaued
- Breathitt's William Long A Football-playing Jesse…
- Jerry Banks
- Coronavirus creating its own song lyrics
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.