Mary Marie Gardner

Mary Marie Gardner, age 51, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Hazard ARH.-She was born April 8, 1970, in Campton, KY, and was the daughter of the late Morty Hounshell.-She is survived by her mother: Vicie Caudill of Beattyville, KY.-Her daughters: Shannon (Bobby) Barrett and Audrey Pelfrey of Jackson, KY.-Her sister: Lula Terry Beattyville, KY.-Four brothers: Michael Hounshell, Donald Hounshell, Randy (Bonnie) Hensley and Johnny (Ruth) Hensley of Beattyville, KY. Two grandchildren: Bobby Jr and Nevaeh Barrett.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Noon at Hill Top Full Gospel Church at Zoe, KY with Billy Ray Hensley and Tony Charles officiating.-Burial in the Hugh Bryant Cemetery, Athol, KY.-Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 6:00 pm at Hill Top Full Gospel Church at Zoe, KY.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

