Mary Moore Gillum

Mary Ann Moore Gillum, 69, Jackson passed away Thursday, December 30 at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Mary Moore; two brothers: Charles Moore, Billy Moore; two sisters: Sue Gillum, Phyllis Moore.
She is survived by three daughters: Lesia (Jimmy) Watkins, Teresa Gillum, Tammy (Ralph) Clifton; two brothers: J.C. (Sharon) Moore, Jimmy (Sandy) Moore; three sisters: Geneva Flinchum, Pearl Flinchum, Jean (Melvin) Couch; three grandchildren: Billy Keith Hays, Jennifer Alena Hays, Braxton Cruze Simpson: two great grandchildren: Emma Grace Hays, Thomas Keith Hays; special friends: Darrell Brown, Whitney Lucas; host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral Tuesday, January 4, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with John Abner officiating. Burial in the Turner Cemetery at Vancleve, KY. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.