Mary Moore, 84, Bowlings Creek passed away Monday, December 7, at the Knott County Health and Rehab Center in Hindman. She attended the Church of Christ. She was the widow of the late Arnett Moore and the daughter of the late Frank and Sally Edwards Turner. She was also preceded in death by two sons, James Arnett Moore and Jesse Moore and a host of brothers and sisters. She is survived by two sons, Kirk Moore(Misty), Frank Moore(Barb); one brother, Grover Turner; two sisters, Goldie Ellen Wells and Barbara Clay; five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions services will be private.
Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
