Mary Raleigh

Mary Jane (Herald) Raleigh, age 89, of Westland, Michigan passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, in Michigan.-She was formally of Breathitt County, KY and was a member of the Church of Christ.-She was born November 13, 1930, in Leslie County, KY and was the daughter of the late Farris and Sarah Herald.-She was preceded in death by one brother: John Herald.-One daughter in law: Verlene Johnson.-She is survived by four daughters: Sarah Jane Cole, of Westland, MI.-Mildred (Luther) Spicer and Ola Mae (Ken) Bullock of Newport, KY.-Pam (Fernan) Combs of Jackson, KY.-One son: Charles Dean Johnson of MI.-The son and daughter God sent to her: Jacob and Sarah.-She is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.-A CELEBRATION OF LIFE of a legacy of five generations will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 1:00 pm. at the Altro Church of God with Chris Turner and Tim King officiating.-All family and friends are welcome.-Obituary courtesy of Deaton Funeral Home.-In Lieu of Flowers, family request donations be made to Mary Jane Raliegh: GO FUND ME.

Tags

Recommended for you