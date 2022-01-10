Mary Strong Haddix

Mary Louise Strong Haddix of Radcliff, Kentucky passed away at the North Hardin Signature Healthcare Facility on January 7, 2022, at 96 years of age. Mary was born at Haddix, Kentucky on February 8, 1925, to the late Manford and Vesta Davidson Strong.- Mary was preceded in death by her husband Elmer Haddix, her parents Manford and Vesta Davidson Strong, her siblings James Strong (Addie), Marvin Eugene Strong, Marie Sallee (Dailey), and Mildred Deaton (Alex). Mary is survived by her sister-in-law Peggy Strong and several nieces and nephews. Mary was a member of the Radcliff United Methodist Church, the Radcliff’s Women’s Club, and a former secretary in the Fort Knox school system. She had many close friends that brought joy to her life, especially after the passing of her husband Elmer. The family expresses sincere gratitude to Larry and Kathy Cooper, Barbara Proffitt, and Pauline Gabbard for taking mary out to lunch, watching ballgames, bringing her meals, taking her to doctor’s appointments, and keeping her company.-Visitation will be held at the Deaton Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at Noon on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM with Pastor Gary Bellamy officiating.-Interment in the Haddix Cemetery.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. -The family requests masks to be worn at all times during the funeral services due to COVID-19.
