Mary Terry

Mary Kathleen Terry, age 73, of Augusta, KY in Bracken County passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at the Bracken County Nursing Home in Augusta, KY.-She was born May 28, 1947, at Jetts Creek in Breathitt County, KY, and was the daughter of the late James Willis “Wallace” and Drexia Pruitt Terry.- She was preceded in death also by two sisters: Lizzie Lee Johnson and Mae Moore.-One brother: James Terry.-She is survived by one daughter: Coletta “Jeannie” (Howard) Niemeier of Augusta, KY.-One sister: Eunice (Oscar) Turner of Hwy 315 Booneville, KY.-One granddaughter: Tianna Niemeier of Augusta, KY.- Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Walter Turner officiating.-Burial in the Terry Cemetery at Jetts Creek, KY.-Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 11:00 am until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
