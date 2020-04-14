Mary Thorpe, age 66 of War Creek - Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her residence.
Mary was born on June 10, 1953 to the late Joe and Louise Deaton Johnson.
She is survived by her husband: Frank Thorpe of Jackson, Kentucky; one son: William (Darlene) Thorpe of Lost Creek, Kentucky; two grandsons: Stephen Thorpe and William Scott Thorpe both of Lost Creek, Kentucky; one sister: Martha Johnson of War Creek, Kentucky; two brothers: Lowell (Sherry) Johnson of War Creek, Kentucky and Johnny Johnson of War Creek, Kentucky; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Joe and Louise Deaton Johnson, she was preceded in death by one sister, Faye Jude and one brother, Ollie Johnson.
A private graveside service will take place in the Johnson Cemetery with Rebecca (BJ) Henson officiating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.