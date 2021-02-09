Legendary member and founder of "The Supremes" has passed
Mary Wilson, the legendary singer and founding member of iconic Motown group "The Supremes," died suddenly at her Nevada home yesterday at the age of 76. The exact cause of her death hasn't yet been confirmed.
Wilson founded the trio at the age of 15 in Detroit. She stayed with the group until it disbanded in 1977.
Artists and fans from around the world are paying tribute to her life and work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.