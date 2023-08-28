Matilda Johnson, 62, passed away Sunday, August 27, at the Hazard Appalachian Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Chester and Madeline Howard. She is also preceded in death by sisters, Virginia "Jenny" Little and Lora Miller. She was a homemaker and enjoyed hunting and fishing in her spare time. She was of the Pentecostal faith. She is survived by sons, Shain Johnson (Amanda), Leslie Johnson (Robin); brothers, Noah Howard (Patricia), Lester Howard (Mary); sisters, Martha Ferguson (Steve), Rella Smith, Elizaabeth Smith (Larry), Kathleen Smith (AC); grandchildren, Shawn Elliot Johnson (Junie), Chloe Layne Johnson, Destany Taylor (Alex), Isaiah Hodge; great grandchild, Amara Taylor. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 29, 6:00 PM at the Decoy Community Church with additional services Tuesday, and Wednesday, 7:00 PM and the funeral to be Thursday, August 31, 1:00 PM with Sherman Clemons and Harold Clemons officiating. Burial will follow in the Bradley Cemetery at Decoy. Serving as pallbearers will be friends and family.
