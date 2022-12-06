Matthew Hollins, 60, Jackson passed away at his home Friday, December 2. He was the widower of the late Lisa Taylor Hollins and the son of the late Earl and Gracie Fields Hollins. He was also preceded in death by brothers, William Hollins, Sammy Hollins; sister, Dorothy Campbell. He is survived by son, Nick (Tori) Hollins; daughter, Aimee Hollins; grandson, Nash Hollins; significant other, Tammy Ritchie & son, Jonathan Vanschoyck; brothers, Isaac Hollins, Marvin Hollins, DJ Hollins, Kirby Hollins. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 6, 5:00 - 9:00 PM. Funeral Wednesday, December 7, 11:00 AM at the funeral home with AT Hays and Oat Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. View Memorial Gardens at Hazard.
In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to an account set up in Matthew's memory at Citizens Bank of Jackson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.