Matthew Wayne Vires

Matthew Wayne Vires, age 18, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, due to an auto accident.-He was born August 7, 2003, at Hazard, KY.-He was preceded in death by grandmothers: Debra Hall and Laura Vires.-He is survived by his parents: Michael Wayne and Candice Hall Vires of Jackson, KY.-Paternal grandfather: Michael Vires and maternal grandfather: Michael (Teresa) Hall of Jackson, KY.-His sister: Debra Mae Vires.-Aunts: Michelle Herald (Gary Noble); Mary White (Alan Jay); Martina (Ronald) Vires: Uncles: Patrick (Theresa) Hall; David (Roxann) Hall and Jessie (Polly) Vires.- He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Phillip Swartzentruber officiating.-Burial in the Raleigh Cemetery, Gum Log Road, Turners Creek, Talbert, KY.-Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Precautions is continued to be observed due to COVID.

