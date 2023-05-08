Matthew White, age 38, of Upper River Caney Road passed away Thursday May 4, 2023 on Upper River Caney Road in Lost Creek, Kentucky.
Matthew was born on July 3, 1984 to Harold and Rose White.
Matthew is survived by His Parents; Harold and Rose White, Three Sisters; Debbie White of Lost Creek, Kentucky, Katlin White of Indianapolis, Indiana, Tammy White of Jackson, Kentucky, Four Brothers; Harold Ray White, David White, Brandon White, Wade White, all of Lost Creek, Kentucky, Two Nieces; Whitley White, Chloe White, Two Nephews; Dustin Francis, Trevor Francis, Grandmother; Mollie White of Jackson, Kentucky, and A Host of other Relatives and Friends.
Matthew was preceded in death by Paternal Grandfather; Gus White and Maternal Grandparents; Lonnie and Clara Neace.
Funeral Services for Matthew White will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Wednesday May 10, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. with Danny White officiating. Matthew will be laid to rest in the White- Mullins Cemetery on River Caney with Harold Ray White, David White, Brandon White, Wade White, Jared Neace, Dustin Francis, Trevor Francis, and Chayce Skidmore serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday May 9, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.