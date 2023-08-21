Maureen Combs Davidson passed away on August 16, 2023, at 8:21 pm, surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late French Combs Sr. and Isabell Neace Combs of Clayhole, KY.
Maureen, or “Mom” as she was affectionately known to those that loved her, was an avid traveler during her younger years. She visited over 45 countries in 2 decades of travel and always brought back souvenirs and trinkets to her loved ones. For years, Maureen worked for Easter Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program and helped many Breathitt Countians get their first place of employment. She retired from EKCEP in 1986.
Even though Maureen had a courageous traveling spirit, she fiercely loved her home in Jackson. Part of that home included not only her family and friends on Picnic Hill, but her extended church family at the Jackson United Methodist Church. Maureen became a member in April 1963 and from then on, she rarely missed a service. She instilled in her 3 children a love of the Lord; she took them to Sunday school, to church, and she watched proudly as all were baptized. Maureen was also an distinguished and lifetime member of the Jackson Women’s Club since 1967. She served as president of the club from 1980 to 1981 and has been the corresponding secretary since 2014; she had perfect attendance for many years. Since its inception in 2005, Maureen was a regular contestant in the Jackson Christmas Chili Cookoff; she was a 4-time Chili Cookoff Champion. Maureen spent many hours recording each day’s events in her personal journals, sipping on coffee and tea, stretching and exercising, feeding the birds, and collecting everything from random books of matches and soaps to decorative plates and ceramic figurines. Maureen’s greatest love though, was that of her family. She was an enthusiastic supporter of any sport or activity that her grandchildren and great grandchildren participated in. She was quick to discuss their accomplishments with anyone that would listen. Maureen was a dedicated fan of the Bell County Bobcats, the Jackson City Tigers, the Powell Panthers, the Alice Lloyd Eagles, the University of Pikeville Bears, and she was an honorary member of the Tick Creek Social Club of Washington County.
Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers: Bedford French Combs, Shade Combs and Nathan Combs. 9 sisters, Margaret Allen, Ruby Hardin, Orpah Lee Combs, Myrtle Jones, Edna Johnson, Merle McCloskey, Maud McVey, Mary Chaney, Genevieve Mott , and the father of her children, Jerry Davidson. She is survived by 3 children: son, Larry Ray Davidson (Jamie), daughter, Janet Louise Hilton (Dudley), and son, Jerry Linley Davidson (Diane); 7 grandchildren: Larry Wayne “Chip” Davidson (Anji), Pamela Faye Hood (Todd), Jennifer Dale Hilton (Tami), Andrew James Davidson, Dr. John Dudley Hilton (Jordyn), Jordan Linley Davidson (Cindy), and Dr. Chad Edward Davidson (Laryn); 10 great grandchildren: Corey Wayne Davidson (Heather), Darrian Rader Davidson, Aaron Thomas Hood (Grace), Laikin Reeanna Rose Davidson, Adam Daniel Hood, Allison LeAnna Hood, Ava Violet Hood, Adalynn Marie Davidson, Andrew Linley Davidson, and Jackson Dudley Hilton; 2 great great grandchildren: Ayzlin Iris Davidson and Violet Luna Davidson; Maureen is also survived by a host of other extended family members.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Jackson United Methodist Church, College Avenue, Jackson, KY with Danny Speas officiating. Interment in the Jackson Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Monday at 11:00 am at the church. Pallbearers will be grandsons and great grandsons of Maureen. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Jackson United Methodist Church, 1022 College Avenue, Jackson, KY. 41339. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
